Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) to Buy

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 60.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 63,756 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 20.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 185.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.