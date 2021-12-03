salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $316.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $316.00 target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

NYSE CRM opened at $261.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.61. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.90, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

