William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Insperity in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Insperity’s FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.98.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $951,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,900 shares of company stock worth $17,795,629 in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 860.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

