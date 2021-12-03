OptiNose, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OptiNose in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.95). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

OPTN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $1.57 on Thursday. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the third quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in OptiNose by 27.1% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 331,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in OptiNose by 47.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 170,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in OptiNose by 71.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

