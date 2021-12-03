Brokers Issue Forecasts for Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.88.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.38.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $205.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.88 and a 200 day moving average of $176.40. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $106.56 and a 52-week high of $207.56.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 47.8% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.