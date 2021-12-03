Reviewing VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) & Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) and Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares VIZIO and Panasonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIZIO N/A N/A N/A Panasonic 3.75% 9.97% 3.92%

6.7% of VIZIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Panasonic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Panasonic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VIZIO and Panasonic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIZIO 0 1 10 0 2.91 Panasonic 0 0 1 0 3.00

VIZIO currently has a consensus target price of $29.10, suggesting a potential upside of 59.10%. Given VIZIO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Panasonic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VIZIO and Panasonic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIZIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Panasonic $63.20 billion 0.43 $1.55 billion $1.07 10.37

Panasonic has higher revenue and earnings than VIZIO.

Summary

Panasonic beats VIZIO on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, as well as VIZIO Free Channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms. It sells its smart TVs, sound bars, and accessories to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a strategic partnership with Verizon Media LLC to deliver cross-platform and connected TV advertising solutions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners. It also offers air conditioners, cold chains, metering devices, and fuel cells. The Life Solutions segment handles the manufacture and sales of lighting fixtures, home automation systems, and ventilation equipment. The Connected Solutions segment covers in-flight entertainment systems, electronic component mounting systems, welding machines, projectors, commercial camera systems, personal computers, and tablets. The Automotive segment deals with in-vehicle infotainment and electronics such as next-generation cockpit systems, navigation systems, camera modules, onboard charging systems, and inverter-integrated compressors. The Industrial Solutions segment markets electromechanical and control devices, liquid crystal panels, motors, primary batteries, and rechargeable batter

