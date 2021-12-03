Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report sales of $20.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.90 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $19.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $85.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.47 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $82.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $256.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 85,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

