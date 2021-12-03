QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.50.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $177.03 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

