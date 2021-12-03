Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNYNF opened at $96.07 on Monday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $88.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.