JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

SWMAY stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.