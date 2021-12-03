Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

