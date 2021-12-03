Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repsol presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.80.
OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $11.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. Repsol has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.07.
About Repsol
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
