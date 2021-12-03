Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repsol presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.80.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $11.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. Repsol has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

