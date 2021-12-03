Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Price Up 4.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $142.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Hilton Worldwide traded as high as $138.20 and last traded at $136.24. Approximately 52,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,228,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.96.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLT. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,073.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

