C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 11.5% on Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s stock price fell 11.5% on Thursday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The stock traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $29.95. 100,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,333,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock valued at $58,843,327. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

