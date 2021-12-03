Short Interest in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Grows By 44.7%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.