Short Interest in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Grows By 44.7%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $27.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th.
About American Finance Trust
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.