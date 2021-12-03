Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

PSZKY opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA provides banking services. It operates through the Retail, Corporate and Investments, and Transfers Center and Other segments. The Retail segment comprises services for natural persons as well as small and medium entrepreneurs. The Corporate and Investments segment serves corporate clients and financial institutions.

