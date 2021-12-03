Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $34,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,644. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.