Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Hold

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

DSGX opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 97.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $55.63 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

