Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Get Femasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Femasys will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Femasys (FEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.