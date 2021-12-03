UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $18.22 to $7.58. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. UP Fintech traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 191081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,512,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 5,487.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 670.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,234 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,882,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $852.19 million, a PE ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

