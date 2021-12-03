Vy Global Growth Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VYGG)

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,177 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,133% compared to the typical daily volume of 420 call options.

VYGG opened at $9.85 on Friday. Vy Global Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 883,589 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 138,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,459,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 806,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

