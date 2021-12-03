Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Decreases By 36.1%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the October 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $19.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global in the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,998 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

