Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.55 million, a P/E ratio of -260.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 4,550 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $64,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 23,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $592,151.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 983,572 shares of company stock worth $17,662,702. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth about $16,866,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.