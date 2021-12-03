Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

