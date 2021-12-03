JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivendi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vivendi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $42.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.7159 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

