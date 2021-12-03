Ssab (STO:SSAB.B) PT Set at SEK 67 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 67 target price on Ssab (STO:SSAB.B) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Ssab has a 52-week low of SEK 27.56 and a 52-week high of SEK 41.66.

Ssab Company Profile

SSAB AB is a Sweden-based company active within the steel industry. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of high strength steel products and solutions. It develops its products together with customers in order to create an offering comprised of solutions ranging from lightness and durability to strength, efficiency, sustainability and safety.

