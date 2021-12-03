Ssab (STO:SSAB.B) PT Set at SEK 67 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 67 target price on Ssab (STO:SSAB.B) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Ssab has a 52-week low of SEK 27.56 and a 52-week high of SEK 41.66.
Ssab Company Profile
Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Ssab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ssab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.