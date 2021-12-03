JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$13.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underpeform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VET. TD Securities boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.50.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.45. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$15.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

