Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $382.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

LAD opened at $290.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.46. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $268.08 and a 1 year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 21.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Lithia Motors by 13.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

