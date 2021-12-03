Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) Insider Tim Clissold Purchases 40,000 Shares

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) insider Tim Clissold bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £159,200 ($207,995.82).

LON:BGCG opened at GBX 388 ($5.07) on Friday. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 361.89 ($4.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 658 ($8.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £240.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 389.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 431.30.

Get Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.