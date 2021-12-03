Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Peter Cunningham Sells 412 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($60.97), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($25,121.56).

Peter Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72).

On Tuesday, October 19th, Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,721 ($61.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £76.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,694.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,415.71. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,042.31 ($65.88).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.