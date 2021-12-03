Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Peter Cunningham Sells 412 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($60.97), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($25,121.56).
Peter Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 29th, Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72).
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22).
Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,721 ($61.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £76.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,694.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,415.71. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
