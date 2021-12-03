Zacks Investment Research Lowers La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Hold

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $3.69 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $792,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $664,018.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 128.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 225,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $1,077,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.