Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.00.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 651.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

SAFM opened at $188.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.