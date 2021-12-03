Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

HMLP stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $133.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56,660 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $949,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

