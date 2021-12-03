Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

