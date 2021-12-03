IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

IZEA opened at $1.52 on Friday. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IZEA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $128,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

