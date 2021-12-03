Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $122.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average of $131.41. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,033,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.