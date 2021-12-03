Scotiabank Cuts Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target to C$0.85

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NCU stock opened at C$0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$263.08 million and a P/E ratio of 11.80. Nevada Copper has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

