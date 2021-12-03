BMO Capital Markets Increases American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$4.50

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a C$4.75 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$3.89 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.00 and a twelve month high of C$4.84. The company has a market cap of C$305.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Director Robert Francis O’neill purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 860,349 shares in the company, valued at C$3,441,396.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

