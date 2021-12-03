Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$53.00 Price Target for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.88.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$47.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$40.63 and a 12 month high of C$54.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$51.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.86.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.73%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

