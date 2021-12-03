Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$19.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by Tudor Pickering to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.40.

TSE CVE opened at C$15.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$6.65 and a one year high of C$16.77. The firm has a market cap of C$31.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

