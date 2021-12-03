Lava Medtech Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 6th (NASDAQ:LVACU)

Lava Medtech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LVACU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 6th. Lava Medtech Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Lava Medtech Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LVACU opened at $10.11 on Friday. Lava Medtech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

