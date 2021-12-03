Marqeta, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 6th (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta’s (NASDAQ:MQ) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 6th. Marqeta had issued 45,454,546 shares in its IPO on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $1,227,272,742 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the end of Marqeta’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of MQ opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.58. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Marqeta by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 355,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

