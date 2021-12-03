Visa (NYSE:V) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $190.10 and last traded at $190.16, with a volume of 13201305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.77.

Specifically, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

