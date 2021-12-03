Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.08, but opened at $17.89. Orion Engineered Carbons shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 1,282 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OEC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 203,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

