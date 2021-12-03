RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $203.00 and last traded at $203.00, with a volume of 30810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.98.

Specifically, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $140,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,364 shares of company stock worth $20,734,620. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNG. Barclays began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.90.

The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.56.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

