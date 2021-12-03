Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Allbirds in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.