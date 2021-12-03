Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading Up 5.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) rose 5.4% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.53. Approximately 8,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,498,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.57.

Specifically, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 446,312 shares of company stock valued at $18,194,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 2.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 80.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

