WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,200 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 292,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKEY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WISeKey International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in WISeKey International by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in WISeKey International by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WKEY opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.