Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Insider Acquires £6,600 in Stock

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) insider Martin McAdam purchased 5,000 shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £6,600 ($8,622.94).

Greencoat UK Wind stock opened at GBX 133.80 ($1.75) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.74. Greencoat UK Wind PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 124.60 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.40 ($1.87). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

