Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Laura Carr Sells 54,583 Shares

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($17.47), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($953,455.33).

Laura Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of Dunelm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total transaction of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,341 ($17.52) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32. Dunelm Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,599 ($20.89). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,372.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,405.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

DNLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

